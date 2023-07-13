Open Menu

Blinken Discusses Armenia, Azerbaijan Peace Talks With Countries' Leaders - US State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 06:41 PM

Blinken Discusses Armenia, Azerbaijan Peace Talks With Countries' Leaders - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held calls with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to discuss the United States' support for peace talks between the two countries, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken spoke with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev today to express continued US support for the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace discussions and the need for creativity, flexibility, and compromise in the negotiations," Miller said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Blinken also held a call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to similarly express the United States' support for its peace talks with Azerbaijan, Miller said in a separate statement.

Blinken emphasized to the two leaders the need for continued dialogue to maintain momentum toward a durable peace, the statements said.

