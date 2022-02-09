UrduPoint.com

Blinken Discusses Burkina Faso, Sudan With AU Chief - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat to discuss the situations Burkina Faso, Sudan, and Mali, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"They discussed possible ways forward on political and security matters in Africa, including Sudan, Mali, and Burkina Faso and the need to bolster democracy on the continent," Price said in a statement.

Blinken reaffirmed US commitment to important partnership with the AU, he added. The United States is eager to develop different programs with the region, particularly initiatives to strengthen democratic institutions in furtherance of peace and security, Price said.

A wave of military coups has destabilized a number of countries in Africa over the past 18 months including Sudan, Mali and, most recently, Burkina Faso.

>