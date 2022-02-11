Blinken Discusses 'Challenges' From Russia, China With Australian Minister - State Dept.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne at a meeting in Melbourne on Friday discussed the challenges that China and Russia pose to what the US government calls "the rules-based international order," Department of State spokesman Ned Price said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne at a meeting in Melbourne on Friday discussed the challenges that China and Russia pose to what the US government calls "the rules-based international order," Department of State spokesman Ned price said.

"They exchanged views on the challenges the People's Republic of China and Russia pose to the rules-based international order, Australia's readiness to support our European allies, increased efforts to combat COVID-19, and the importance of ambitious climate action in the next decade," Price said in a readout.

Blinken and Payne also stated the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, the readout continued.

"The leaders discussed our partnerships throughout the Pacific Islands, including our shared determination to counter collective challenges, including COVID-19, climate change, and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing," Price said.

They also discussed the importance of the Quad alignment of the United States, Australia, Japan and India in making tangible progress on the challenges and opportunities facing the Indo-Pacific region as well as steps to advance implementation of the Australia-United States-United Kingdom (AUKUS) trilateral partnership, the readout noted.