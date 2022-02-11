UrduPoint.com

Blinken Discusses 'Challenges' From Russia, China With Australian Minister - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Blinken Discusses 'Challenges' From Russia, China With Australian Minister - State Dept.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne at a meeting in Melbourne on Friday discussed the challenges that China and Russia pose to what the US government calls "the rules-based international order," Department of State spokesman Ned Price said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne at a meeting in Melbourne on Friday discussed the challenges that China and Russia pose to what the US government calls "the rules-based international order," Department of State spokesman Ned price said.

"They exchanged views on the challenges the People's Republic of China and Russia pose to the rules-based international order, Australia's readiness to support our European allies, increased efforts to combat COVID-19, and the importance of ambitious climate action in the next decade," Price said in a readout.

Blinken and Payne also stated the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, the readout continued.

"The leaders discussed our partnerships throughout the Pacific Islands, including our shared determination to counter collective challenges, including COVID-19, climate change, and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing," Price said.

They also discussed the importance of the Quad alignment of the United States, Australia, Japan and India in making tangible progress on the challenges and opportunities facing the Indo-Pacific region as well as steps to advance implementation of the Australia-United States-United Kingdom (AUKUS) trilateral partnership, the readout noted.

Related Topics

India Australia Russia China Melbourne Progress Price Japan United States Government

Recent Stories

EU Ambassadors Approve Extra $1.36 Billion in Fina ..

EU Ambassadors Approve Extra $1.36 Billion in Financial Support to Ukraine - Min ..

6 seconds ago
 Commissioner Hyderabad orders to stop housing sche ..

Commissioner Hyderabad orders to stop housing scheme work at flood zone area

8 seconds ago
 Star of Spain's trans hit series 'Veneno' dead at ..

Star of Spain's trans hit series 'Veneno' dead at 52

10 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court declares Umar Gandapur, Shah ..

Islamabad High Court declares Umar Gandapur, Shah Muhammad as eligible for LG po ..

13 seconds ago
 Govt paying special attention to develop industrie ..

Govt paying special attention to develop industries, increase exports: Razak Daw ..

4 minutes ago
 SAPM meets CM Buzdar

SAPM meets CM Buzdar

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>