Blinken Discusses De-Escalation, Defense With Ukrainian Counterpart - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with Ukrainian counterpart Dymtro Kuleba global efforts to de-escalate the situation with Russia and bolster Ukraine's defenses, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said.

"The Secretary briefed on global efforts to urge de-escalation and enhance defense and deterrence measures against Russia's unprovoked and continued build-up of troops and equipment in Ukraine and around its borders," Price said on Friday in a release.

Blinken also reaffirmed US support for Ukraine and underscored that any Russian aggression would result in swift, severe, and united consequences, Price added.