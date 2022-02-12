UrduPoint.com

Blinken Discusses De-Escalation, Defense With Ukrainian Counterpart - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2022 | 03:50 AM

Blinken Discusses De-Escalation, Defense With Ukrainian Counterpart - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with Ukrainian counterpart Dymtro Kuleba global efforts to de-escalate the situation with Russia and bolster Ukraine's defenses, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said.

"The Secretary briefed on global efforts to urge de-escalation and enhance defense and deterrence measures against Russia's unprovoked and continued build-up of troops and equipment in Ukraine and around its borders," Price said on Friday in a release.

Blinken also reaffirmed US support for Ukraine and underscored that any Russian aggression would result in swift, severe, and united consequences, Price added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Price

Recent Stories

Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist m ..

Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist murder

3 hours ago
 Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps C ..

Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps Covid pass

3 hours ago
 Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

3 hours ago
 Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO ..

Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO

4 hours ago
 One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injur ..

One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injured in Phoenix Shooting Inciden ..

4 hours ago
 Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>