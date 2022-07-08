Blinken Discusses DPRK, China, Ukraine With Counterparts From Japan, S. Korea

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his counterparts from Japan and South Korea on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial in Indonesia on Friday to exchange views on trilateral cooperation, North Korea, China and Ukraine

"Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Ministers discussed efforts to enhance trilateral cooperation across the Indo-Pacific and around the world in support of our shared values and desire for regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

They shared views on the challenges posed by the People's Republic of China," spokesman Ned price said.

The diplomats also discussed Ukraine and ways to support Ukrainians.

They condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launches and discussed expanding trilateral security cooperation. "The Secretary reiterated the United States' commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and immediate resolution of the abductions issue," Price added.