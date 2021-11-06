Blinken Discusses Escalation of Tensions in Ethiopia With Kenyan President - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed the recent escalation of tensions in Ethiopia with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, spokesperson for the US Department of State Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken spoke with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta today to discuss regional security issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ethiopia," Price said on late Friday.

Blinken also thanked Kenyatta for the promotion of peace and prosperity in the region.

Ethiopia is currently facing an outbreak of violence linked to the advance of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) militants toward the capital of Addis Ababa.