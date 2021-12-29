UrduPoint.com

Blinken Discusses Ethiopia Crisis, Somali Elections With Kenya Leader - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken  traded views on the Ethiopia crisis and the upcoming elections in Somalia in a phone conversation with President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the conversation.

"Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta today to discuss regional security issues of mutual interest, including the situations in Ethiopia and Somalia," Price said on Tuesday.

In Ethiopia, Blinken and Kenyatta agreed on the urgent need for a cessation of hostilities, unhindered humanitarian access, an end to human rights abuses and violations and a negotiated resolution to the conflict, Price said.

Blinken also "expressed the strong support of the United States for the mediation efforts of President Kenyatta and AU (African Union) Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Olusegun Obasanjo," Price added.

On Somalia, Blinken emphasized the importance of Somalia's national and Federal Member State leaders completing parliamentary and presidential elections immediately that were free from irregularities that would jeopardize the credibility of the outcome, according to the readout.

