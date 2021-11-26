Blinken Discusses Ethiopia With Kenyan President - State Department

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta discussed Ethiopia in a phone call on Friday, State Department spokesman Ned price said in a readout.

"Secretary Blinken expressed grave concern about worrying signs of military escalation in Ethiopia and emphasized the need to urgently move to negotiations," Price said.

"President Kenyatta and Secretary Blinken agreed on the importance of unhindered humanitarian access for all communities affected by the conflict and reiterated their support for an inclusive political dialogue."

Blinken also thanked Kenyatta for his "warm and productive" visit to Nairobi on November 17-18, Price added.

Ethiopia is currently facing an outbreak of violence linked to the advance of the Tigray People's Liberation Front rebels toward Addis Ababa. The situation prompted several countries to start evacuating their diplomatic missions from Ethiopia.