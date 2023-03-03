Blinken Discusses G20 Encounter With Lavrov During Call With Kuleba - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, his brief encounter with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the G20 margins, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"The two discussed the Secretary's recent brief conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the margins of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, India," Price said in a readout of the call.

Blinken underscored Washington's "enduring support" for Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.

Blinken and Lavrov met on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial in New Delhi on Thursday. Blinken said he had called on Russia to return to the implementation of the New START Treaty, raised the issue of ex-Marine Paul Whelan, and urged Russia to stop its special military operation in Ukraine and engage in diplomatic dialogue.