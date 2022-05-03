Blinken Discusses Immigration, Human Rights With New Chile Foreign Minister - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed immigration and human rights issues in a telephone call with new Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola, the Department of State said on Tuesday.

"Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke (on Monday) with Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola to congratulate her on her new role as Foreign Minister," spokesman Ned price said in a readout.

The two also discussed the US-Chilean partnership in promoting human rights, democracy, and a collective response to address irregular migration throughout the region, the readout continued.

Blinken also said he looked forward to Chile's participation in the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in early June, Price noted.