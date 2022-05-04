UrduPoint.com

Blinken Discusses Immigration, Human Rights With New Chile Foreign Minister - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Blinken Discusses Immigration, Human Rights With New Chile Foreign Minister - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed immigration and human rights issues in a telephone call with new Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola, the Department of State said on Tuesday.

"Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke (on Monday) with Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola to congratulate her on her new role as Foreign Minister," spokesman Ned price said in a readout.

The two also discussed the US-Chilean partnership in promoting human rights, democracy, and a collective response to address irregular migration throughout the region, the readout continued.

Blinken also said he looked forward to Chile's participation in the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in early June, Price noted.

Related Topics

Democracy Los Angeles Price Chile June

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

15 hours ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

1 day ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

1 day ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

1 day ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.