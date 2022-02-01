Blinken Discusses Iran, Palestine With Israeli Counterpart - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid issues concerning Iran and the Palestinians, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid today," Price said in a press release on Monday. "The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed... threats posed by Iran. Secretary Blinken reiterated the Administration's steadfast commitment to Israel's security. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lapid also discussed Israeli-Palestinian issues.

"

Price did not provide further details about their discussions on Iran and the Palestinians.

Blinken also had a telephone call earlier in the day with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to reaffirm the United States commitment to a two-state solution, according to Price.

Price said Blinken and Abbas discussed the importance of strengthening the US relationship with the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian people, as well as the need to improve quality of life for Palestinians in tangible ways.