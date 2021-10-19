UrduPoint.com

Blinken Discusses Irregular Migration With Colombian, Brazilian Ministers - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 07:30 PM

Blinken Discusses Irregular Migration With Colombian, Brazilian Ministers - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The US secretary of state in separate phone calls with his Colombian and Brazilian counterparts discussed irregular migration in the region ahead of an upcoming ministerial meeting on migration in Bogota, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucía Ramírez to discuss the upcoming Migration Ministerial scheduled for October 20 in Bogotá, Colombia," Price said in a press release.

During the talk with Ramirez, Blinken welcomed granting protective status to nearly 2 million migrants from Venezuela and underscored the continued US commitment to support safe, orderly and humane migration across the region, the release stated.

A phone conversation with Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca centered around "the unprecedented irregular migration movements throughout the hemisphere" and "shared goals" for the upcoming meeting in Bogota.

Blinken also underscored Brazil's leadership in supporting vulnerable migrants, including Haitians and Venezuelans, according to the release.

Both Venezuela and Haiti are engulfed in economic and political crises with thousands of people attempting to flee the countries in search of a better life. In Venezuela, a crisis broke out in January 2019 when, after disputing incumbent Nicolas Maduro's re-election in May 2018, opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president.

In Haiti, a devastating earthquake in August killed over 2,000 people and caused significant damage. In addition, the country is facing a prolonged period of poverty, gang violence, and political crisis following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July.

Related Topics

Earthquake Franca Bogota Price Brazil Colombia Venezuela Haiti January May July August October 2018 2019 From Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, pro ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, projects, strategy of Ministry of ..

31 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, L ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

1 hour ago
 41,035 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

41,035 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Edu ..

Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Education Show, 23rd National Car ..

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Ener ..

RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.