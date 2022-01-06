UrduPoint.com

Blinken Discusses N. Korea Missile Launch With Japanese Foreign Minister - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022 | 05:50 AM

Blinken Discusses N. Korea Missile Launch With Japanese Foreign Minister - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone call with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and discussed North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch as well as reaffirmed the United States' commitment to defend Japan, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa," Price said in a press release on Wednesday. "Secretary Blinken condemned the DPRK's (North Korea's) ballistic missile launch and stressed US commitment to the defense of Japan remains ironclad."

Related Topics

Price Japan United States North Korea

Recent Stories

US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin Bail, Or ..

US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin Bail, Orders Him Held Until Trial - Ju ..

5 hours ago
 Kazakhstan's Tokayev Calls Appeal to CSTO Partners ..

Kazakhstan's Tokayev Calls Appeal to CSTO Partners 'Appropriate,' 'Timely' Measu ..

6 hours ago
 Germany, US Agree on Need for Political Solution o ..

Germany, US Agree on Need for Political Solution on Russia, Ukraine - German Min ..

6 hours ago
 Eight Police Officers, Soldiers Died During Protes ..

Eight Police Officers, Soldiers Died During Protests in Kazakhstan - Interior Mi ..

6 hours ago
 German Foreign Minister Says No Decision on Securi ..

German Foreign Minister Says No Decision on Security of Europe Possible Without ..

6 hours ago
 Roads Leading to House of Ministries in Nur-Sultan ..

Roads Leading to House of Ministries in Nur-Sultan Blocked - Correspondent

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.