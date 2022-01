Blinken Discusses N. Korea Missile Launch With Japanese Foreign Minister - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone call with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and discussed North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch as well as reaffirmed the United States' commitment to defend Japan, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa," Price said in a press release on Wednesday. "Secretary Blinken condemned the DPRK's (North Korea's) ballistic missile launch and stressed US commitment to the defense of Japan remains ironclad."