Blinken Discusses N. Korean Launches with S. Korean, Japanese Counterparts - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed the situation on the Korean peninsula as well as the recent ballistic missile launched by North Korea with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken held separate calls yesterday with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Park Jin and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa following the DPRK's (North Korea) ballistic missile launches. Secretary Blinken, Foreign Minister Park and Foreign Minister Hayashi strongly condemned the DPRK's ballistic missile launches as a clear violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions," Price said in a statement.

Blinken noted that the US would continue to support its Pacific allies and guarantee their defense.

"Secretary Blinken noted the United States' commitments to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad and affirmed the importance of continuing close trilateral cooperation with the ROK and Japan to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Price added.

On the morning of May 25, North Korea launched three ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan, all from from the Sunan area in Pyongyang.