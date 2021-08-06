UrduPoint.com

Blinken Discusses North Korea With South Korean Foreign Minister - Department of State

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed the issues related to North Korea with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, the US Department of State said.

"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister reaffirmed their commitment to complete denuclearization and establishment of permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula, and the Secretary confirmed U.S.

support for inter-Korean dialogue and engagement. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed recent developments in the DPRK and agreed to explore humanitarian initiatives on the Korean Peninsula," the department's spokesperson Ned price said on late Thursday.

The diplomats also stressed the importance of the US-South Korean alliance for promoting security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and the whole world.

