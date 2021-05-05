UrduPoint.com
Blinken Discusses North Korea's Missiles With Japanese, ROK Counterparts - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Japanese and South Korean counterparts met in London to discuss their concerns over North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Wednesday.

"Secretary ... Blinken met today with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu and Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong in London to promote trilateral solidarity and discuss shared concerns about North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs," Price said in a statement.

The three diplomats reaffirmed their commitment to trilateral cooperation aimed at denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula, Price said.

"They also agreed on the imperative of fully implementing relevant UN Security Council resolutions by UN member states, including North Korea, preventing proliferation, and cooperating to strengthen deterrence and maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," the statement said.

Earlier this month, reports from the US intelligence community indicated that North Korea may resume testing of its nuclear and missile technology in an attempt to reshape the region's security environment.

