Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Blinken Discusses Range of Shared Issues With Saudi Foreign Minister - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan to discuss a range of shared issues such as the conflict in Sudan, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Friday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan to discuss a range of bilateral and regional issues," Miller said in a statement.

Blinken and Farhan affirmed the United States' and Saudi Arabia's commitment to end the conflict in Sudan, as well as address the humanitarian needs of the Sudanese people

Clashes between Sudanese military forces and the country's Rapid Response Forces broke out in April.

The parties have since agreed to a number of temporary ceasefires, although the conflict has yet to be formally settled.

Hundreds of people have died as a result of the violence and millions more displaced, including nearly 700,000 who have fled the country, according to the United Nations.

