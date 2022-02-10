UrduPoint.com

Blinken Discusses Russia By Phone With French Foreign Minister, NATO Chief - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 06:51 PM

Blinken Discusses Russia by Phone With French Foreign Minister, NATO Chief - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg by phone on Thursday to discuss Russia's military "buildup" near Ukraine, the State Department said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg by phone on Thursday to discuss Russia's military "buildup" near Ukraine, the State Department said.

In the call with Le Drian, Blinken spoke about joint efforts by NATO allies, EU partners and G7 members to "address Russia's continued military build-up on Ukraine's borders."

"They stressed the importance of continuing to support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and ensuring Russia understands the high costs it would incur if it were to invade Ukraine further," the statement added.

With Stoltenberg, Blinken discussed "continued coordination of the Transatlantic response to ongoing Russian threats against Ukraine" as well as "United States and Allies' force posture adjustments to fortify the Alliance's Eastern Flank."

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations that it intends to attack any country, including Ukraine, and vocally reserves its right to conduct troop movements on its own territory. Moscow dismisses the West's accusations as a pretext for NATO to deploy more military hardware and troops closer to Russian borders.

