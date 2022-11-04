Blinken Discusses Russia-Ukraine Conflict, Iran With French, German, UK Counterparts

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met on Friday in Germany with his French, German and UK counterparts, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"They discussed continued Transatlantic cooperation on a number of key issues, including consistent support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's brutal war of aggression," Price said in a press release.

The four ministers also exchanged views on Tehran's alleged military support of Russia and human rights violations in Iran, the release added.

Blinken is in Germany from November 3-4 for the G7 foreign ministers' meeting.