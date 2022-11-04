UrduPoint.com

Blinken Discusses Russia-Ukraine Conflict, Iran With French, German, UK Counterparts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Blinken Discusses Russia-Ukraine Conflict, Iran With French, German, UK Counterparts

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met on Friday in Germany with his French, German and UK counterparts, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"They discussed continued Transatlantic cooperation on a number of key issues, including consistent support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's brutal war of aggression," Price said in a press release.

The four ministers also exchanged views on Tehran's alleged military support of Russia and human rights violations in Iran, the release added.

Blinken is in Germany from November 3-4 for the G7 foreign ministers' meeting.

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Russia German Germany Tehran Price United Kingdom November From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR ag ..

Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR against attack on his life

1 hour ago
 Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry int ..

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry into into attack on Imran Khan's ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elah ..

Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elahi

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target for Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on ..

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strength ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.