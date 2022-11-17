Blinken Discusses Russian Strikes on Ukraine, Poland Blast With Kuleba - US State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba about the latest round of Russian infrastructure strikes and the explosion in Poland, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba about the Kremlin's latest unconscionable strikes against Ukraine, which again damaged and destroyed civilian infrastructure, as well as the explosion in eastern Poland," Price said in a statement.

On Tuesday, a missile struck Polish territory near the border with Ukraine. Although initial reports claimed the missile to be of Russian origin, Polish President Andrzej Duda later said it was highly likely the explosion was the result of a Ukrainian air defense missile.

Two people were reportedly killed in the incident.

Kiev's initial denial of possible involvement in the incident was "more destructive than the missile" and undermined confidence in them, Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing a diplomat from a NATO country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later said he is not 100% certain about what happened.

Blinken reiterated to Kuleba that the US believes Russia to bear full responsibility for the conflict and reaffirmed that Ukraine has the right to try and protect its territory, the statement said.

Blinken and Kuleba agreed to remain in close contact as the Polish probe into the explosion unfolds, the statement also said.