Blinken Discusses Security, Ukraine In Call With S. Korean Counterpart - US State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Blinken Discusses Security, Ukraine in Call With S. Korean Counterpart - US State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by telephone with South Korean Foreign Affairs Minister Park Jin and discussed security issues such as North Korea and efforts to assist Ukraine, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by telephone with South Korean Foreign Affairs Minister Park Jin and discussed security issues such as North Korea and efforts to assist Ukraine, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"The Secretary emphasized our ironclad, mutual commitment to the defense of the ROK (South Korea) and our shared goal of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, as well as the importance of trilateral cooperation with Japan in support of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific.

Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Park condemned recent DPRK (North Korea) ballistic missile launches," Price said in a statement.

The call came on the heels of a series of recent North Korean test missile launches. North Korea has conducted 16 test missile launches so far in 2022.

Blinken and Park also discussed the US and South Korean efforts to provide Ukraine with military and other aid amid Russia's special operation in that country, as well as the ways to hold Kremlin officials accountable, Price added.

