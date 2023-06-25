Blinken Discusses Situation in Russia With Ukrainian Foreign Minister - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed the situation involving the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) and its head Yevgeny Prigozhin with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

"Secretary Blinken spoke today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to discuss the situation in Russia. Secretary Blinken reiterated that support by the United States for Ukraine will not change. The United States will stay in close coordination with Ukraine as the situation develops," Miller said in a Saturday statement.

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Saturday that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed the situation in Russia with the defense ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom and agreed to stay in close coordination with the Allies.

Blinken discussed the situation in Russia with G7 foreign ministers and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Saturday.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of Prigozhin. The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports of alleged Russian military strikes on PMC Wagner camps were not true.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation on Saturday in which he described the actions of the Wagner Group PMC as an armed mutiny and treason, and promised harsh measures against the insurgents.

Later in the day, the Belarusian presidential office said that Prigozhin accepted the proposal of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to stop the movement of Wagner troops in Russia and take further steps to de-escalate the situation. Prigozhin later confirmed the information, saying that Wagner troops were returning back to their field camps.