Blinken Discusses Situation in Venezuela With Spanish, Colombian Officials - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday discussed the issue of Venezuela during separate meeting with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares and Colombian Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Albares discussed plans for future diplomatic engagement and humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, along with ways that Spain and the United States can cooperate to address issues of democracy and human rights in Latin America and a range of other global and regional issues, including ongoing efforts to support the Venezuelan people as they work to restore democracy in their country," Price said.

Blinken discussed the situation in Venezuela with Ramirez as well.

"Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the United States' commitment to bringing the COVID-19 pandemic to an end and thanked Vice President Ramirez for Colombia's support in addressing regional migration," Price said.

The Venezuelan crisis broke out in January 2019 when opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president after disputing incumbent President Nicolas Maduro's re-election in May 2018. Guaido is recognized by the United States and many of its allies but Russia, China and several other states have backed Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.