Blinken Discusses Situations In Sudan, Yemen With Saudi Counterpart - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2023 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan held a call to discuss topics of shared interest such as the situations in Sudan and Yemen, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Friday.

"Secretary Blinken expressed the United States' gratitude for Saudi Arabia's invaluable assistance in facilitating the safe arrival in Jeddah of US citizens and their family members departing Sudan. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister affirmed their countries' intensive collaboration on diplomatic work to bring about an end to the fighting in Sudan," Miller said in a statement.

Blinken also emphasized his commitment to advancing an inclusive, Yemeni-led political process that empowers its citizens to shape the country's future, the statement said.

In addition, Blinken and bin Farhan discussed common regional and global priorities, including cooperation to defeat the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), the statement said.

On Thursday, US media reported that Blinken and White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan are planning separate trips to Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks. Sullivan is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia next week, before Blinken visits in June, the reports said.

