Blinken Discusses Ukraine Aid, Iran Challenges With European Counterparts - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed issues including further security and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and challenges involving Iran during a virtual meeting with European counterparts, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Friday.

Blinken met with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Price said in a statement.

"Secretary Blinken also briefed them on his visit to Ukraine, including his discussions with President Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Kuleba, and our announcement of more than $2.

8 billion in additional US military assistance to Ukraine and its neighbors," the statement said.

The participants emphasized the importance of continued military and humanitarian aid to Kiev and reaffirmed their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to the statement.

The officials also discussed challenges posed by Iran and the shared commitment to cooperatively addressing them, the statement added.

The US, Iran and European mediators are currently negotiating a return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal.