WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has held phone talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, discussing the situation in Ukraine, as well bilateral relations, US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said.

"The Secretary discussed the need to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the U.S.

-PRC (People's Republic of China) relationship. The Secretary raised Russia's war against Ukraine and the threats it poses to global security and economic stability," Price said on Sunday.

According to the release, Blinken also raised the issue of the deteriorating humanitarian and security situation in Haiti.

On Thursday, Wang Yi pledged his country's support for Russia in achieving strategic development goals.