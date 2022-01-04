Blinken Discusses Ukraine Buildup, Collective Defense With Bucharest 9 Group - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed by phone with the representatives of the Bucharest Nine group the buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine and the need for a NATO stance for collective defense, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"The Secretary and Foreign Ministers discussed Russia's destabilizing military buildup along Ukraine's border; the need for a united, ready, and resolute NATO stance for the collective defense of Allies; and transatlantic cooperation on issues of shared concern," Price said in a readout of the call.

Blinken also emphasized the United States' commitment to close consultation and coordination with allies and partners as they work toward de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Price added.