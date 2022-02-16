UrduPoint.com

Blinken Discusses Ukraine Crisis With Visiting Albanian Prime Minister - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 06:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama a range of mutual interests, including concerns over the Ukraine situation, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden at a presser said it would be "good" if reports are true that Russia pulled some troops from the Ukraine border. He said the US is ready to engage in diplomacy with Russia but also claimed that an invasion is still possible.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Washington, DC," Price said in a press release on Tuesday. " The Secretary noted our strong cooperation at NATO and on the UN Security Council, and thanked Prime Minister Rama for Albania's clear support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russian aggression.

Blinken also reaffirmed the United States' support for Albania's EU accession and regional economic integration, but he underscored a need for reform efforts to combat corruption in the country, Price said.

Over the past few months, the United States and its European partners have grown worried of Russia's military activity near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion."

Moscow has denied the accusation, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said it has the right to move troops within its national territory.

