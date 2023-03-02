UrduPoint.com

Blinken Discusses Ukraine With Dutch, Brazilian Counterparts On G20 Margins

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Blinken Discusses Ukraine With Dutch, Brazilian Counterparts on G20 Margins

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed Ukraine with his Dutch and Brazilian counterparts on the margins of the G20 ministerial in New Delhi on Thursday, the State Department said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed Ukraine with his Dutch and Brazilian counterparts on the margins of the G20 ministerial in New Delhi on Thursday, the State Department said.

"We are taking this opportunity to follow up on the very good visit the(Dutch) prime minister made to Washington some weeks ago with President Biden; also, of course, to continue the important work that we've been doing together in close coordination in support of Ukraine against the Russian aggression," Blinken told reporters at his meeting with Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra.

The two sides also discussed the G20 agenda, including cooperation on global issues, the secretary added.

Blinken also raised the issue of Ukraine during his conversation with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

"Secretary Blinken thanked Foreign Minister Vieira for Brazil's support on the February 23 Ukraine resolution at the UN General Assembly," State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

Blinken also reaffirmed the United States' support for Brazil ahead of its G20 presidency in 2024, as well as its commitment to increase mutually beneficial, transparent bilateral trade and investment with Brazil, Price added.

While in India, Blinken also met with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

