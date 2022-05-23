UrduPoint.com

Blinken Discusses Ukraine With France's New Foreign Minister Over Phone - State Department

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2022 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has held his first phone talks with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna, discussing Ukraine, among other issues, US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna to congratulate her on her appointment and discuss some of the pressing global issues the United States and France are confronting together," Price said on Sunday.

According to the spokesperson, Blinken and Colonna agreed on the importance of Western support to Ukraine and talked about the possibility of NATO expansion.

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister Colonna agreed on the importance of continuing steadfast support to Ukraine and maintaining significant costs to (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin for his war of choice.

They discussed steps the United States and France could take together to support EU accession paths for countries that qualify for membership. They touched upon the NATO Alliance, including how best to support Finland and Sweden's bids to join NATO and key issues ahead of the Madrid summit," Price said.

Blinken and Colonna also discussed issues related to the looming global food crisis.

"They also discussed the importance of moving forward on the global minimum tax to end the race to the bottom on corporate taxes and lay the groundwork for increased investment and growth," Price said.

Colonna was appointed as the new French foreign minister on Friday. She previously served as France's ambassador in the United Kingdom.

