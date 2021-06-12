Blinken Discusses With Argentine Counterpart Democracy in Nicaragua - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke over the telephone with his Argentinian counterpart Felipe Sola and discussed efforts to promote democracy in Nicaragua as well as other issues, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Blinken spoke today with Argentine Foreign Minister Felipe Sola to discuss the importance of bilateral, regional, and international efforts to promote democracy and human rights in Nicaragua," Price said on Friday.

On Wednesday, the US Treasury Department announced the inclusion of the four Nicaraguan nationals, including the president's daughter, to its Specially Designated Nationals sanctions list.

The sanctions came in response to a series of what Price referred to as "arbitrary arrests" of opposition politicians ahead of a presidential election in Nicaragua.

The government of President Daniel Ortega had detained several political opponents in the run-up to the election, including presidential hopefuls Arturo Jose Cruz Sequeira and Cristiana Chamorro, both of whom sought to unseat Ortega as he attempts to run for a fourth term.

Blinken and Sola also discussed the United States' desire to continue developing a cooperative relationship with Argentina in the promotion of human rights and democracy around Latin America.