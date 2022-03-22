UrduPoint.com

Blinken Discusses With French Counterpart Aid To Ukraine, NATO Summit - US State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Blinken Discusses With French Counterpart Aid to Ukraine, NATO Summit - US State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian aid provided to Ukraine and the upcoming extraordinary meeting of the NATO member state leaders, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian about ongoing efforts by NATO allies and EU partners to provide vital security assistance and humanitarian aid to Ukraine," the State Department said in a statement.

Blinken condemned Russia's actions in Ukraine amid Moscow's special operation there, the release said.

The two officials also discussed further economic and diplomatic measures to hold Russian and Belarus accountable, the release added.

Moreover, they discussed the extraordinary meeting of the NATO member states leaders scheduled for Thursday and the strengthening of the alliance's defenses on the eastern flank, the statement added.

The leaders will discuss the Russian special operation in Ukraine and the ways of boost the alliance in response to the new security challenges, including the energy and economic aspects of the crisis.

