Blinken Discusses With Iceland Counterpart Planned Visit to Reykjavik - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken with Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thordarson about his scheduled visit to Reykjavik where he will take part in the Arctic Council ministerial meeting next month, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the conversation on Wednesday.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Thordarson discussed the Secretary's planned visit to Reykjavik, Iceland to participate in the Arctic Council Ministerial on May 19-20," Price said.

"They also discussed the importance of continued close coordination as NATO Allies."

The Arctic Council was established in 1996 in accordance with the Ottawa Declaration as a high-level intergovernmental forum that promotes cooperation in the region. The Arctic Council especially promotes cooperation in the field of environmental protection.

The Arctic Council is comprised of Denmark - including Greenland and the Faroe Islands - Iceland, Canada, Norway, Russia, Sweden, Finland and the United States.