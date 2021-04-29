UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken Discusses With Iceland Counterpart Planned Visit To Reykjavik - US State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 12:36 AM

Blinken Discusses With Iceland Counterpart Planned Visit to Reykjavik - US State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken with Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thordarson about his scheduled visit to Reykjavik where he will take part in the Arctic Council ministerial meeting next month, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the conversation on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken with Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thordarson about his scheduled visit to Reykjavik where he will take part in the Arctic Council ministerial meeting next month, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the conversation on Wednesday.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Thordarson discussed the Secretary's planned visit to Reykjavik, Iceland to participate in the Arctic Council Ministerial on May 19-20," Price said.

"They also discussed the importance of continued close coordination as NATO Allies."

The Arctic Council was established in 1996 in accordance with the Ottawa Declaration as a high-level intergovernmental forum that promotes cooperation in the region. The Arctic Council especially promotes cooperation in the field of environmental protection.

The Arctic Council is comprised of Denmark - including Greenland and the Faroe Islands - Iceland, Canada, Norway, Russia, Sweden, Finland and the United States.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Canada Norway Visit Ottawa Price Iceland United States Sweden Finland Denmark May

Recent Stories

Guinness World Records title for 498.33 m² UAE fl ..

8 minutes ago

Caresoft Global joins automotive cluster at Ras Al ..

1 hour ago

FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representati ..

2 hours ago

Bodour Al Qasimi shares Georgians crowning Tbilisi ..

2 hours ago

‘1001 ‘1001 Titles’ explores dynamics of cre ..

2 hours ago

ERC inaugurates majlis of Major General Omar Salem ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.