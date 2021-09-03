UrduPoint.com

Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Situation In Afghanistan - US State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 12:28 AM

Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Situation in Afghanistan - US State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke discussed with Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla the situation in Afghanistan as well as the state of bilateral relations, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke discussed with Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla the situation in Afghanistan as well as the state of bilateral relations, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.

"Foreign Secretary [Harsh Shringla] called on US Secretary of State [Antony Blinken]. Discussions touched on bilateral ties and the situation in Afghanistan," Bagchi said via Twitter.

On Tuesday, India's Ambassador to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, met with the head of the Taliban's (banned in Russia) political office in Doha, Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, at the Indian Embassy in the city.

A government source told Sputnik on Tuesday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi established a high-level group to tackle issues related to Afghanistan.

"Foreign Secretary [Shringla] met Wendy Sherman for substantive discussions on advancing the India-US Strategic Partnership across sectors including healthcare, defense and security, trade and investment, climate change, clean energy and people to people ties," Bagchi said in another message via Twitter.

Sherman is scheduled to speak on the United States' Indo-Pacific policy at the University of Southern California later on Thursday

Related Topics

India Taliban Afghanistan Prime Minister Russia Twitter Narendra Modi Qatar Doha Sherman United States Mohammad Abbas Government

Recent Stories

President urges business community to develop bran ..

President urges business community to develop brand Pakistan, tap export potenti ..

1 minute ago
 SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime ..

SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime Minister ; endorses govt's le ..

1 minute ago
 Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

13 minutes ago
 Fakhar Iman expresses grief over demise of Syed Al ..

Fakhar Iman expresses grief over demise of Syed Ali Geelani

13 minutes ago
 Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With Saudi Foreign M ..

Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With Saudi Foreign Minister - State Department

13 minutes ago
 Golden memories of Syed Ali Geelani at Lahore

Golden memories of Syed Ali Geelani at Lahore

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.