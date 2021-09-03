Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Situation in Afghanistan - US State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke discussed with Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla the situation in Afghanistan as well as the state of bilateral relations, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke discussed with Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla the situation in Afghanistan as well as the state of bilateral relations, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.

"Foreign Secretary [Harsh Shringla] called on US Secretary of State [Antony Blinken]. Discussions touched on bilateral ties and the situation in Afghanistan," Bagchi said via Twitter.

On Tuesday, India's Ambassador to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, met with the head of the Taliban's (banned in Russia) political office in Doha, Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, at the Indian Embassy in the city.

A government source told Sputnik on Tuesday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi established a high-level group to tackle issues related to Afghanistan.

"Foreign Secretary [Shringla] met Wendy Sherman for substantive discussions on advancing the India-US Strategic Partnership across sectors including healthcare, defense and security, trade and investment, climate change, clean energy and people to people ties," Bagchi said in another message via Twitter.

Sherman is scheduled to speak on the United States' Indo-Pacific policy at the University of Southern California later on Thursday