Blinken Discusses With Israel Defense Minister Security Needs, Aid to Palestinians

(@FahadShabbir)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Thursday that he will discuss with Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz the United States' assistance for the Palestinians as well as Israeli security needs in the wake of the recent clashes in Gaza

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Thursday that he will discuss with Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz the United States' assistance for the Palestinians as well as Israeli security needs in the wake of the recent clashes in Gaza.

Blinken said he will discuss with Gantz the United States' "enduring commitment to Israel's security" and "some of the needs that Israel has in that regard."

According to US Senator Lindsey Graham, Israel is asking the US government for $1 billion in aid to replenish the Iron Dome air defense system that was used to intercept rockets during the latest stand-off with Palestinian militant groups. The hostilities lasted for 11 days and ended in a ceasefire on May 20.

Blinken also said that he will speak to Gantz about "the work that needs to be done to move forward on humanitarian assistance to and reconstruction for Gaza and for Palestinians."

Gantz responded that he is looking for a combination of measures in place "between moving forward with construction and making sure that everything stays secure.

"

The Israeli Defense Minister also said that he will address in his discussions in Washington the challenges Israel faces with respect to Iran and the Palestinians.

"We convey Israel's appreciation for the administration, for the President, for yourself for the ongoing support which is very important for us in our challenging area," he said.

Gantz arrived for a day of talks with Blinken, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan as part of a strategic dialogue which focuses on Iran with Israel continuing to oppose American-led efforts to revive the nuclear deal.

On Wednesday, Israel's opposition leaders announced that they have succeeded in setting up a coalition that may dethrone Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Gantz and his centrist Kahol Lavan party is part of an emerging government where he is expected to retain the Defense Ministry portfolio.