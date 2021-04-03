UrduPoint.com
Blinken Discusses With Israel Foreign Minister Aid To Palestinians - US State Dept.

Sat 03rd April 2021

Blinken Discusses With Israel Foreign Minister Aid to Palestinians - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians and further normalization of relations between Israel and Arab countries, State Department spokesmperson Ned price said.

"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed regional security challenges, humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people, and the normalization of relations with Arab and Muslim majority countries," Price said in a statement on Friday.

The Biden administration has allocated $15 million to aid the Palestinians to fighting COVID-19 and considers resuming full-scale assistance effectively suspended during Donald Trump's presidency.

"The Secretary emphasized the Administration's belief that Israelis and Palestinians should enjoy equal measures of freedom, security, prosperity, and democracy," Price said.

The Biden administration is looking for ways to revive the peace process between Israel and the Palestinians and urges both sides to refrain from unilateral moves.

Blinken also reiterated the United States' strong commitment to Israel's security, Price said.

