Blinken Discusses With Israeli Counterpart Steps on How to Move Forward in Mideast

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi to discuss the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinians and focused on the steps how to move forward in the dire situation, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"The two discussed the path forward, and the Secretary noted that the United States would remain engaged with Israel, the Palestinian Authority, and other regional stakeholders as part of our diplomacy to ease tensions and put an end to the hostilities," Price said on Monday evening.