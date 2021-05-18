UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken Discusses With Israeli Counterpart Steps On How To Move Forward In Mideast

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 02:20 AM

Blinken Discusses With Israeli Counterpart Steps on How to Move Forward in Mideast

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi to discuss the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinians and focused on the steps how to move forward in the dire situation, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"The two discussed the path forward, and the Secretary noted that the United States would remain engaged with Israel, the Palestinian Authority, and other regional stakeholders as part of our diplomacy to ease tensions and put an end to the hostilities," Price said on Monday evening.

Related Topics

Israel Price United States

Recent Stories

UAE reaffirms commitment to help Sudan weather cha ..

11 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.71 million

3 hours ago

Tanzania told to resume publishing Covid data

2 hours ago

The show goes on for UK theatres as Covid rules ea ..

2 hours ago

NA offers Fateha for victims of Israeli attacks, A ..

2 hours ago

Govt providing all possible facilities to journali ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.