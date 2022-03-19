UrduPoint.com

Blinken Discusses With Malawi President Greater Cooperation In Africa, UN - US State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2022 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera met in Washington and discussed the expansion of US-Malawi cooperation in Africa and at the United Nations, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the conversation.

"The Secretary and President Chakwera also discussed plans to expand US cooperation with the 16-member Southern African Development Community and to deepen US-Malawi cooperation at the United Nations," Price said on Friday.

Blinken conveyed to Chakwera the United States' appreciation for Malawi's strong support for democracy and its current efforts to combat corruption. Price also said.

Blinken also expressed appreciation for Malawi's democratic leadership and strong support for the United Nations and the African Union charter principles, Price added.

>