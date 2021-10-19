UrduPoint.com

Blinken Discusses With New UN Envoy Restart Of Political Process In Yemen - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had discussed reviving of the political process to the ongoing conflict in Yemen with new UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of theconfersation on Tuesday.

"The Secretary congratulated the Special Envoy on his new role and discussed efforts to engage all parties without preconditions and secure a ceasefire, address urgent humanitarian priorities, restart the political process in Yemen, and ensure accountability for human rights violations and abuses," Price said.

"He restated that resolving the conflict remains a top US foreign policy priority."

Yemen's conflict between government forces and the Houthi movement has been ongoing since August 2014. The situation in the country was further complicated after Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the side of the Yemen government in 2015 and began conducting air, land and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement.

