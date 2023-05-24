Blinken Discusses With Stoltenberg Ukraine Aid, Sweden Accession to NATO - US State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg continued support for Ukraine and Sweden's accession to the military alliance, ahead of NATO's informal ministerial meeting later this month, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg continued support for Ukraine and Sweden's accession to the military alliance, ahead of NATO's informal ministerial meeting later this month, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken spoke with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg today ahead of the Informal NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Oslo May 31," Miller said in a statement.

The two officials discussed priorities for the upcoming ministerial, including continued support for Ukraine and advancing Sweden's accession to NATO, the statement said.

Blinken and Stoltenberg also discussed preparations for the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius in July, the statement added.