UrduPoint.com

Blinken Discusses WIth Zelenskyy Donbas, Future Contacts With Russia - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2021 | 10:11 PM

Blinken Discusses WIth Zelenskyy Donbas, Future Contacts With Russia - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed a resolution to the Donbas conflict and upcoming US-Russia diplomatic contacts on Wednesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed a resolution to the Donbas conflict and upcoming US-Russia diplomatic contacts on Wednesday, State Department spokesman Ned price said.

"Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's military buildup on Ukraine's borders," Price said. "The two discussed efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine and upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia."

Related Topics

Resolution Ukraine Russia Independence Price United States

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed: Continued compliance with preca ..

Mohamed bin Zayed: Continued compliance with precautionary measures a must for a ..

3 minutes ago
 Afghan Provinces Left Without Electricity Due to C ..

Afghan Provinces Left Without Electricity Due to Cuts in Supply From Uzbekistan ..

4 minutes ago
 Covid 'tsunami' will drive health systems towards ..

Covid 'tsunami' will drive health systems towards collapse: WHO

4 minutes ago
 US Will Consult Closely With Ukraine, NATO on Dipl ..

US Will Consult Closely With Ukraine, NATO on Diplomatic Engagements With Russia ..

4 minutes ago
 WHO worried for health systems over Covid cases 't ..

WHO worried for health systems over Covid cases 'tsunami'

4 minutes ago
 Salah headlines Egypt's Cup of Nations squad

Salah headlines Egypt's Cup of Nations squad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.