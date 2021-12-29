Blinken Discusses WIth Zelenskyy Donbas, Future Contacts With Russia - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed a resolution to the Donbas conflict and upcoming US-Russia diplomatic contacts on Wednesday, State Department spokesman Ned price said.

"Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's military buildup on Ukraine's borders," Price said. "The two discussed efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine and upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia."