Blinken Due In Mideast In New Bid To Secure Truce
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due to return Wednesday to the middle East in a new bid to secure a truce in the Israel-Hamas war.
Following a failed attempt to secure a ceasefire in the war in the Gaza Strip by the start of the holy month of Ramazan last week, a new round of negotiations hosted by key mediator Qatar has begun.
On the ground, however, there was no sign of letup in the war that has devastated much of the Gaza Strip and forced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to seek refuge in the south of the besieged territory.
