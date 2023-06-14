Blinken During China Trip Wants to Establish Open Communication Channels - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his upcoming trip to China will seek to establish open communication channels in order to prevent miscalculations and avert conflict, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink said on Wednesday.

"First, he wants to establish communication channels that are open and empowered to discuss important challenges, address misconceptions, and prevent miscalculation, so as to manage competition that does not veer into conflict", Kritenbrink said during a briefing.

Blinken is set to travel to Beijing and London from June 16-21.