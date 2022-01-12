UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Dutch Foreign Minister Discuss 'Steadfast Support' For Ukraine - US State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Blinken, Dutch Foreign Minister Discuss 'Steadfast Support' for Ukraine - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed by telephone with the new Netherlands Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra what he called was the "steadfast support" for Ukraine against any potential Russian incursion, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the conversation on Tuesday.

"The Secretary reiterated steadfast support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in the face of potential further Russian aggression and stressed the US commitment to impose significant costs should Russia escalate actions against Ukraine," the Price said.

Blinken also rejected political pressure and economic coercion by China and highlighted the United States' solidarity with Lithuania, another NATO ally, Price said.

"Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of the transatlantic bond to global security and prosperity. The Secretary also committed to further enhance the breadth and depth of the US-Netherlands relationship and look for additional areas of practical cooperation across the political, economic, and security dimensions," Price added.

Blinken congratulated Hoekstra on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs in the new Netherlands government, according to the readout.

