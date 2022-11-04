Blinken, Egypt Counterpart Discuss Upcoming UN Conference on Climate Change - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry have discussed the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the discussion on Thursday.

"US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke today with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in advance of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) this month in Sharm El-Sheikh," the readout said.

Blinken underscored his appreciation for Egypt's leadership on climate issues and the commitment to further deepen the US-Egypt strategic partnership by achieving tangible progress on human rights in Egypt, the readout said.

The Secretary of State welcomed Egypt's reported release of a significant numbers of political detainees over the past several months and expressed support for more such releases and pardons, the readout added.

Blinken and Shoukry also discussed joint efforts to advance peace in the region, according to the readout.