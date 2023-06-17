UrduPoint.com

Blinken Embarks On 2-Day Visit To China To Revive Bilateral Contacts Amid Rising Tensions

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2023 | 03:10 AM

Blinken Embarks on 2-Day Visit to China to Revive Bilateral Contacts Amid Rising Tensions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Beijing on June 18-19 to hold a series of meetings with senior Chinese officials in a bid to recommence the bilateral dialogue that was in many respects put on hold following the spy balloon incident.

The visit will take place amid ongoing tensions in bilateral relations, including US sanctions to limit technology exports to China, as well as Washington's military support for Taiwan, which Beijing has repeatedly described as unacceptable.

This will be Blinken's first visit to China in his current role and also the first US Secretary of State visit to Beijing since 2018. It took the Biden administration almost six months to put this visit back on the schedule as it was originally set for February.

It remains unknown though who exactly Blinken will meet with and whether he will have a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

As the secretary said himself, his plan in Beijing will be to build up on the dialogue between the nations commenced by US President Joe Biden and Xi during their engagement in Bali, Indonesia last year.

US APPEARS TO SEEK DIPLOMATIC THAW

On Friday, Blinken outlined three objectives of his upcoming trip. First, he will seek to establish open and empowered communications between the countries to responsibly manage the relationship, including by discussing challenges, addressing misperceptions, and avoiding miscalculations.

Second, Blinken plans to advance US interests and values, including speaking directly and candidly about "very real concerns" on a range of issues.

The last objective is to explore the potential for cooperation on transnational challenges between the United States and China, including global economic stability, illicit synthetic drugs, climate, and global health.

The US top diplomat believes that the achievement of all three goals is in the national interests of both China and the United States, as it will make it possible to secure both countries and the whole world in the face of growing strategic competition between the two superpowers.

Ukraine is also expected to be the focus of discussion in China. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink said on Wednesday that the United States expects a "full and robust" exchange on the situation in Ukraine and Blinken will once again reiterate US expectations regarding Chinese actions and potential consequences in that regard.

While it remains impossible to predict what the outcome of this trip will be, Kritenbrink on Wednesday advised not to anticipate a long list of deliverables coming out of it.

From Beijing, Blinken will travel to the United Kingdom, where he will take part in the international Ukraine Recovery Conference that will take place on June 21-22 in London.

Related Topics

World Technology Exchange Exports Ukraine Drugs China Washington Visit London Beijing Indonesia United Kingdom United States February June 2018 All Top Asia Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Emirati and Korean writers spotlight transformativ ..

Emirati and Korean writers spotlight transformative power and history of literar ..

3 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends plenary session of St. Peter ..

Saud bin Saqr attends plenary session of St. Petersburg International Economic F ..

3 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar a ..

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar assures business delegation of ..

3 hours ago
 Steps being taken to provide quality health facili ..

Steps being taken to provide quality health facilities to people in SNGRRMH: Dr. ..

3 hours ago
 Gazprom Says Discussed With China's CNPC Gas Shipm ..

Gazprom Says Discussed With China's CNPC Gas Shipments via Russia's Far East Rou ..

3 hours ago
 ECP responsible to announce election date: Ministe ..

ECP responsible to announce election date: Minister for Law and Justice Azam Naz ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.