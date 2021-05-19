WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke over the telephone with Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and expressed the United States' opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"Secretary Blinken underscored the US commitment to work with Allies and partners to counter Russian efforts to undermine our collective security, and in that vein, emphasized US opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline," Price said.

Axios reported earlier on Tuesday that the Biden administration will waive sanctions against the corporate entity and the top executive managing the construction of the Nord Stream 2.