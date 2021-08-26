UrduPoint.com

Blinken Emphasizes To Israel's Bennett Palestinians Deserve Equal Freedom - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 05:30 AM

Blinken Emphasizes to Israel's Bennett Palestinians Deserve Equal Freedom - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during a meeting that Palestinians deserve equal freedom and prosperity, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett today in Washington, DC," Price said on Wednesday.

"The Secretary also emphasized that Israelis and Palestinians alike deserve equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and dignity, which is important in its own right and as a means to advance prospects for a two-state solution."

Blinken and Bennett also discussed security issues pertaining to Iran and the United States' commitment to Israel's security, Price said.

They also agreed to work on Israel's inclusion in the US visa Waiver Program.

Bennett is scheduled to meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Iran Washington White House Price United States Visa

Recent Stories

UN asks for $187.3 million for quake-hit Haiti

UN asks for $187.3 million for quake-hit Haiti

4 hours ago
 UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Alg ..

UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Algeria

6 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new edition of national strategic ..

6 hours ago
 Leading US paper highlights Pakistan's drive to pl ..

Leading US paper highlights Pakistan's drive to plant 10 billion trees to combat ..

5 hours ago
 US Invests $54Mln to Boost Energy Efficiency in Mi ..

US Invests $54Mln to Boost Energy Efficiency in Microelectronics Technology - En ..

5 hours ago
 Iranian Parliament Approves 18 of 19 Cabinet Minis ..

Iranian Parliament Approves 18 of 19 Cabinet Ministers Nominated by Raisi - Stat ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.