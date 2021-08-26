(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during a meeting that Palestinians deserve equal freedom and prosperity, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett today in Washington, DC," Price said on Wednesday.

"The Secretary also emphasized that Israelis and Palestinians alike deserve equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and dignity, which is important in its own right and as a means to advance prospects for a two-state solution."

Blinken and Bennett also discussed security issues pertaining to Iran and the United States' commitment to Israel's security, Price said.

They also agreed to work on Israel's inclusion in the US visa Waiver Program.

Bennett is scheduled to meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday.