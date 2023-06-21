UrduPoint.com

Blinken Encourages Ankara's Support For Sweden To Join NATO In Talk With Fidan -State Dept

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Blinken Encourages Ankara's Support For Sweden to Join NATO in Talk With Fidan -State Dept

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his talk with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan welcomed the efforts on the Black Sea Grain Initiative and encouraged Ankara's support for Sweden to become a NATO member, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a readout on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his talk with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan welcomed the efforts on the Black Sea Grain Initiative and encouraged Ankara's support for Sweden to become a NATO member, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a readout on Wednesday.

"Secretary Blinken and Minister Fidan discussed a number of shared regional priorities.� Secretary Blinken welcomed Türkiye's support for Ukraine, including its work on the Black Sea Grain Initiative," Miller said. "He also stressed the importance of NATO unity in such a critical time and encouraged Türkiye's support for Sweden to join the NATO Alliance now."

Blinken and Fidan held a meeting on the margins of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, according to the State Department.

Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland's application was ratified by all 30 members of the alliance. Sweden's application is still pending approval from Hungary and Turkey, with the accession process stalled in part due to Quran-burning protests in Stockholm.

Hungary has blocked Sweden's entry into NATO, citing a need for improved relations between Budapest and Stockholm first. Turkey has likewise blocked Sweden's membership over concerns about Stockholm's approach to organizations deemed as terrorist by Ankara.

On Wednesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed hope that an agreement on Sweden's membership will be reached before the alliance's summit in July.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Ukraine Russia Turkey London Budapest Stockholm Ankara Alliance Sweden Finland Hungary May July All From Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Stocks dip as Powell warns of more 'moderate' rate ..

Stocks dip as Powell warns of more 'moderate' rate hikes

1 minute ago
 Zaka Ashraf set to become PCB chief before Eid

Zaka Ashraf set to become PCB chief before Eid

1 minute ago
 UAE President pardons 988 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

UAE President pardons 988 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

27 minutes ago
 UAE Government launches next generation of future ..

UAE Government launches next generation of future design tools

42 minutes ago
 FNC holds 13th session of fourth regular session

FNC holds 13th session of fourth regular session

42 minutes ago
 President of Malta visits Museum of the Future

President of Malta visits Museum of the Future

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.