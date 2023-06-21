(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his talk with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan welcomed the efforts on the Black Sea Grain Initiative and encouraged Ankara's support for Sweden to become a NATO member, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a readout on Wednesday.

"Secretary Blinken and Minister Fidan discussed a number of shared regional priorities.� Secretary Blinken welcomed Türkiye's support for Ukraine, including its work on the Black Sea Grain Initiative," Miller said. "He also stressed the importance of NATO unity in such a critical time and encouraged Türkiye's support for Sweden to join the NATO Alliance now."

Blinken and Fidan held a meeting on the margins of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, according to the State Department.

Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland's application was ratified by all 30 members of the alliance. Sweden's application is still pending approval from Hungary and Turkey, with the accession process stalled in part due to Quran-burning protests in Stockholm.

Hungary has blocked Sweden's entry into NATO, citing a need for improved relations between Budapest and Stockholm first. Turkey has likewise blocked Sweden's membership over concerns about Stockholm's approach to organizations deemed as terrorist by Ankara.

On Wednesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed hope that an agreement on Sweden's membership will be reached before the alliance's summit in July.